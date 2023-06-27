Calgary Flames to host Jets at 2023-24 home opener

It feels like the playoffs have only just ended, but the Calgary Flames have unveiled the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 regular season.

The team will begin the season on Oct. 11 at the Scotiabank Saddledome against the Winnipeg Jets.

Officials say the season will continue with Calgary playing against each divisional opponent four times with two exceptions – the Ducks (once in Calgary and twice in Anaheim) and the Sharks (twice in Calgary and once in San Jose).

The Christmas schedule will see the Flames playing against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 31.

There will be two home stands for the Flames this season – Nov. 27 to Dec. 9 (Vegas, Dallas, Vancouver, Minnesota, Carolina and New Jersey) and Jan. 16 to 27 (Arizona, Toronto, Edmonton, St. Louis, Columbus and Chicago).

The longest road trip the Flames will take them to Pittsburgh, Washington, Buffalo, Columbus and Detroit between Oct. 14 and 22.

The Battle of Alberta will take place four times this season, officials said. The first time the Flames will meet the Oilers is on Oct. 29 in the 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

The Flames will play the Oilers again in Edmonton on Feb. 24 and meet them twice more on Jan. 20 and April 6, with both matches at the Saddledome.

Information on tickets, including season tickets, can be found online or by calling the Calgary Flames' sales team at 403-777-4646.