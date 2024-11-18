Calgary Flames try to beat Townsend Tigers to snap four-decade losing streak

A dozen Calgary Flames players traded their skates for wheelchairs in the annual Townsend Tigers Tilt at the Alberta Children's Hospital.

It's an annual event that has spanned 41 years, and each year, the Tigers have taken the game against some of the world's best hockey players.

"They come prepared, and we thought it was going to be a walk in the park," said Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson.

Casey Darling, 7, suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was younger. He relies on the care of nurses and doctors at ACH but says he was excited to play with his favourite players.

"Because they play, because they play with me," he said.

His mom Crystal says this day is one she, too, will always remember.

"It just lights up his life and even us, getting to watch him play and do all that, she said.

"It's exciting; you don't get to do that stuff all the time."

Although Flames defenceman Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals from his wheelchair, the Flames couldn't keep the ball out of their net.

The Tigers extended their run in the tournament for another year with a 10-3 victory.

And the players were left blaming one another after another tough loss.

"When your leader doesn't lead the way, it's tough," said a sarcastic Andersson.

"Backs has been nowhere to be seen in the six years I've been here. It's time we have a heart-to-heart with him. It starts with him and ends with him."

However, the Flames captain fired back with a stern warning for his leadership group.

"It's tough coming here and having that on your shoulders and trying to get my teammates going," said Mikael Backlund.

"They don't listen to me, and trying to get my alternate captains to get going, too. ... They didn't do anything today. So, it's kind of hard. You know, I'm trying as a leader to really push them."

The Townsend Tigers are students who attend school at the hospital, many with challenging conditions.

"They're missing out on a lot of special things that happen in their regular school," said child-care specialist and organizer Alyson Dutchak.

"So, we try to bring as much excitement to a treatment experience as we can."

Backlund says the loss on the court will sting, but seeing kids' faces light up when they arrive makes the day worth it.

"It can't be easy being a kid and being at the hospital and going through the struggles," said Backlund.

"So, if we can come here and cheer them up a little bit and help them all, that's great."

He adds that it is a day he always circles on the calendar.

"And it puts it really into perspective when you have your own kids; that changes things, definitely," said Backlund.