Calgary Flames unveil new reverse retro jerseys for 2022-23 season

Calgary Flames fans got their first look at the team's reverse retro jersey for the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

The jersey, made by Adidas, is a twist on the design the team sported in the mid-90s.

It features a black background with a white flaming 'C' and a diagonal "pedestal" hem stripe.

"This unique stripe breaks across the traditional horizontal pattern to align under the crest with similarly angled sleeve stripes complimenting the look," said Adidas in a news release.

The NHL Shield logo is "remixed" in vintage orange and black colors.

The new reverse retro jerseys will be available starting next month, but the team hasn't yet said which games they will wear them at.

They will accompany the Flames' red and white home and road jerseys.

The jersey featuring "Blasty" is also sticking around as an alternate.

All 32 NHL teams unveiled their reverse retro jerseys on Thursday

"Each design captures the team’s unique spirit that connects the past with the future," said Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Brand Officer and Senior Executive Vice President.

"We look forward to rekindling the passionate discussion and debate among team fan bases that this simultaneous launch of all 32 designs is sure to generate."