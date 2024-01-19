Calgary Folk Club celebrates 52 years of hosting local, national and international talent
It all began in 1972 and hasn't let up, through disco, punk, grunge, metal and more, as the Calgary Folk Club has hosted events for 52 consecutive seasons.
Even COVID-19 couldn't stop them: the club Iwas able to live stream concerts during the lockdown, when live music was off-limits.
Not bad for a musical genre that relies more on finger-picking, lyrical mastery and human-powered harmony than 21st century technology.
"We are the oldest folk club in North America -- probably the world," said Suze Casey, volunteer artistic director of the folk club. "We can't quite figure that one out yet, (but) none of the artists that I've spoken to are aware of anyone who's been running continuously (for that long)."
Performances take place every second Friday from September to November, and then from January to April. It's launching the second half of this season with a lineup that features two Alberta artists, John Wort Hannam and Tim Buckley, who will play together as a duo called The Woodshed and then separately with their bands.
"The Calgary Folk Club really is about celebrating live music," she said. "Giving people a place to be upfront and personal and close so it's a very intimate kind of environment."
Since 1986, the shows have been hosted at the Dalhousie Community Centre with close to 300 people in attendance. It's run by a dedicated group of about 40 volunteers.
Casey is in her 39th year as artistic director and is in charge of scouting talent and coordinating performances.
"We really focus on bringing in artists that are nationally and internationally known and you get the opportunity to just really develop a connection in a way that you can't in a bigger hall," she said. "We've had Rita Coolidge, Buffy Sainte Marie, (and) Judy Collins here, now those are special ones that we do and our club members get the benefit of that, because the ticket price is higher than our usual $35."
Casey says folk music in Calgary resonates with people who enjoy the genre and want to share their passion.
"There's nine folk clubs in Calgary," she said. "There's no other city on the planet that has more clubs, they're lucky if they have one, maybe two."
Paul Bazinet is the volunteer general manager in his 42nd year donating his time to the club. And like the other volunteers, he loves the music.
"We've all gotten involved and we just have a great time as a great bunch of people," he said. "It's nice to create something and have people enjoy it."
Bazinet says folk music lovers could go to a local pub and hear a band play, but he says listening is such an important part of folk performances.
"You come here, it's a concert and it's always been run as a concert," he said. "People are here to listen to the music or listen to the lyrics."
HOMECOMING
John Wort Hannam and Tim Buckley both won a Calgary Folk Fest songwriting contest sponsored by the Calgary Folk Club, John in 2004 and Tim six years later.
Buckley says it's a little like a homecoming being invited to play at the community centre. His passion for folk music started as a teenager.
"I saw Lyle Lovett, Joe Ely, Guy Clark, John Hiatt perform in the round at the Jubilee Auditorium and I remember that being like really transformative for me this whole kind of story and guitar thing," he said. "The Calgary Folk Club was one of the first places that I feel like gave me an opportunity to really play on a bigger stage, bigger crowd, and all that kind of stuff."
Wort Hannam didn't grow up listening to folk music but he took to the storytelling aspect of the genre. When he's performing, he'll watch the audience to see how his songs are impacting them. He says The Woodshed with Buckley is something that was in the works for years.
"But me being in Lethbridge and him in Calgary and just both busy with families and life and stuff like that and so it's been really, really good to sort of finally start playing with Tim and working on tunes,' he said. "I think it's a cool setup tonight because it's The Woodshed which is the project me Tim have and then it's Tim's trio and then it's my trio, it's gonna be a lot of fun."
The January 19th show is sold out but tickets are available for the livestream: https://www.showpass.com/double-bill-john-wort-hannam-ab-with-t-buckley-ab-livestream/ (https://www.showpass.com/double-bill-john-wort-hannam-ab-with-t-buckley-ab-livestream/)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
opinion Queen Elizabeth II was 'angry' over naming of Prince Harry's baby Lilibet, and other revelations from a new royals book
Another day, another book packed with royal revelations. This time, writes royals commentator Afua Hagan, it’s the latest tome from Robert Hardman titled 'Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.'
Michigan man who fell into icy lake rescued after officer uses man's dog to deliver rescue equipment
A man who fell through the ice on a frozen Michigan lake was rescued after a quick-thinking state police officer used the stranded man's dog to get rescue equipment to him and pull the man to safety.
'False sense of security': Researchers find more sharks are being killed by fishing despite regulatory changes
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
North Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
Video footage released by an organization that works with North Korean defectors shows North Korean authorities publicly sentencing two teenagers to 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Critical financial situation': Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market considering closure, bankruptcy
There is likely only two weekends left of the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, as its board of directors ponders shutting down and declaring bankruptcy.
-
New Edmonton public spaces bylaw would ban open drug use, panhandling at intersections
Acceptance of open drug use and panhandling at intersections are activities that would be prohibited by the City of Edmonton in a proposed new bylaw governing public spaces.
-
Edmonton man arrested while trying to defraud 93-year-old man of $11K: RCMP
A 38-year-old Edmonton man is in jail after he allegedly tried to steal $11,000 from a 93-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone just loved him': Man killed after being hit by snowplow being remembered
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
-
'The angles are quite odd': Bizarre-looking crash between Vancouver snow plow, car
As the cleanup from a snowstorm in Vancouver continues, a city-operated plow was involved in a collision with a car Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
42 doctors pen letter on 'crippling' situation at P.E.I.'s second-largest hospital
Forty-two doctors in western Prince Edward Island have penned a letter outlining the ongoing failures to provide critical care in the province’s second-largest hospital.
-
Two arrested after senior assaulted, three vehicles stolen: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a man and a woman have been arrested after three vehicles were stolen and a senior was assaulted in Cumberland County.
-
Health department wants to put four more N.B. hospitals to take critical state procedure
The New Brunswick health department has requested to place four New Brunswick hospitals under a critical state procedure, which would allow staff to move long-term care patients to nursing or special care homes.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers credit Apple crash alert for quick response on B.C. logging road with no cell service
Search and rescue crews on Vancouver Island are crediting an iPhone crash alert with helping them locate an ATV that rolled over on a logging road Wednesday night.
-
Oak Bay couple receives anonymous letter calling their home 'revolting'
Earlier this month, an Oak Bay couple received an anonymous card in the mail criticizing their newly built home.
-
'Not out of the woods yet': More freezing rain expected in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Friday
With more freezing rain in the forecast for parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland on Friday, crews are closely monitoring the roads for icy conditions.
Toronto
-
Woman throws child from second floor of burning Ajax home before jumping to escape: police
A woman trapped on the second floor of a burning home in Ajax early Friday morning had to toss a child to safety before jumping to escape the fire, Durham police say.
-
Loblaw 50 per cent off stickers to return after public anger over discount reduction
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
-
Toronto mother acquitted of first-degree murder charge in disabled daughter's death
Cries of relief rang out in a downtown courtroom on Friday as a Toronto mother formerly sentenced to life in connection with the death of her disabled teenage daughter was acquitted of first-degree murder.
Montreal
-
'So disrespectful': Montreal mayor fires back after Poilievre calls her 'incompetent'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
-
Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid
A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.
-
Montreal pastor sentenced 8 months for sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl
A former pastor for the Montreal West Presbyterian Church was sentenced Friday to eight months behind bars for sexually abusing the 13-year-old daughter of a member of his congregation.
Ottawa
-
Feds, City of Ottawa to convert federal building into temporary warming centre
The City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Government of Canada, will be opening a temporary warming centre in a federally owned building for those experiencing homelessness in the city to seek refuge from the cold.
-
Work from home era ending: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show that the work from home wave many employees hoped would stay, appears to be ending.
-
Two eastern Ontario residents become millionaires from $100 scratchers
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man trying to get 19 family members out of Gaza
Hazim Almasri is anxiously waiting to find out if his loved ones will be among those allowed into Canada.
-
‘A loss for our community’: Wendi Campbell's lasting legacy in Waterloo Region
Staff at the Food Bank of Waterloo Region believe the organization would not be what it is today if it wasn’t for the leadership of Wendi Campbell, who passed away Monday at the age of 53.
-
Elderly woman found walking along Highway 8
OPP have shared video of a rescue at the side of a Kitchener highway.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Residents react to planned Sutherland emergency shelter
What was once Saskatoon's Fire Hall No.5 will be transformed into the city's newest emergency shelter.
Northern Ontario
-
Father of missing northern Ontario girl, 5, questioning lack of Amber Alert
The father of a missing five-year-old Indigenous girl from northern Ontario, at the centre of a messy custody battle, is questioning the police's decision to not issue an Amber Alert.
-
Quaker Oats recall leads to Canada-wide class action
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
-
Northern Ont. crossbow hunter caught using someone else’s deer tag
A man from Sault Ste. Marie who was caught crossbow hunting in Aberdeen Additional Township with someone else’s deer tag has been fined.
Winnipeg
-
'It's very disruptive': Kinew looking at remote, hybrid work practices in public sector
Premier Wab Kinew says his government will look at the hybrid or remote work practice in the public sector over the next few months.
-
Manitoba adds another physician position at HSC to address wait times
More doctors will be available at Health Sciences Centre as the Manitoba government works to reduce wait times in the emergency department.
-
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS
A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.
Regina
-
Could education battle swing Sask. voters this election? Experts weigh in
The Saskatchewan election is nine months away and in a year filled with controversy around the education sector, there's question about the political impact.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Former Sask. hockey coach sentenced to 3 years for sexual assault
Former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch has been sentenced to three years in prison for a sexual assault that took place in the summer of 1988.