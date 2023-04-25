Calgary-Foothills

Upper-middle income and upper-income in a multi-ethnic area, where houses are a third above average and household income is 50 per cent and more above average.

A southwest projection from the main block has Arbour Lake, attached to Citadel in the south of the main block. Above it in the west, Royal Vista, a university research centre, young offenders and remand and correctional centres.

Then the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Sherwood, Kinkora and north of them in Symons Valley, Sage Hill Crossing; and north of Stony Trail, Sage Hill Meadows, Evanston and above them Nolans Hill and Sage Hill.

Professional and retail services lead in jobs. Only four percent of the riding's income comes from government transfer payments – the third-lowest rate in Alberta.

At more than 70 per cent, the riding has Alberta's second-highest percentage of post-secondary graduates.

33,618 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Jason Luan, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 66.1%

ELECTION HISTORY

Created in 1971 from a boundary redistribution that brought much of the old Calgary Bowness district into it. Former premier Jim Prentice held the riding for a brief time until he gave it up following his party's 2015 election loss.

Jason Luan of the UCP was elected in 2019.