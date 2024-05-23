Calgary fundraiser will help charity grant wishes for seniors

A Canadian charity that grants wishes for seniors is hosting a fundraiser in Calgary this weekend.

Seniors from all across Canada are eligible to request a wish from The Chartwell Foundation.

The organization launched its wish program back in 2022, and says more than 30 wishes have been granted since then.

The wishes range from things like reconnecting with long-lost family and friends, to honouring past achievements or celebrating passions new and old.

Cassandra Murray, a retirement living consultant at Chartwell Colonel Belcher, says the program is getting rave reviews from seniors who've had their wishes granted.

"Anybody over the age of 65, anyone in the community across Canada, can be nominated through the Chartwell Foundation website," she explained.

"Just go on there, nominate a family member or a friend and neighbor, someone in the community that you know has a dream or has always wanted to do something, and then we'll go from there."

Wishes can cost a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars to grant.

"The program is funded as a charity so we're looking for donations," Murray said. "Our team just ran in the Toronto Marathon recently and raised money."

The latest fundraising effort for the foundation is called 'Workout for a Cause' and takes place at Calgary's Pure Barre Studio in Mission on May 25.

The studio is hosting three classes, with all proceeds from class purchases on that day benefiting the foundation.

Danielle Kot, Pure Barre owner, says while many members have signed up, the classes are open to people of all ages.

"We'll do four unique workouts. They're low impact, they're set to music and they help you get strong in both body and mind," she said.

"Our members are always very supportive, people just love to come out and help others and also get a good workout at the same time. It's perfect."

Calgarian set to get her wish

Calgarian Kathy Lewis recently found out her wish had been approved.

She's a resident of Chartwell Fountains of Mission, where she has lived since October 2023.

Lewis says she found out about the wish program in a newsletter.

She's been involved in art much of her life, took up painting in her retirement because it keeps her mind active.

"When you are just into something and you're just there, you don't know anything else," she said. "I have arthritis, so painting helps me to be focused elsewhere instead of thinking about my body."

She's accumulated quite a collection, and always thought it would be nice to have her work shown in a gallery.

Now, that wish will be granted with an exhibition of Lewis's work at cSpace in Marda Loop.

Lewis' work will be featured from June 10 to July 1 with an opening reception where everyone is welcome to meet the artist.

"You compare yourself to other people, and I'm not a Picasso and I'm not Michelangelo or any of those kinds of things," she said. "But I think I can do reasonably well and I hope people like them."

Lewis will have 29 pieces shown at the gallery and is hoping to sell them all so she can use the money to purchase more art supplies to fund her hobby.