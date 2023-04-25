A central Calgary riding containing the Glenmore Reservoir. In the northwest, there is a projection west across Weaslehead Natural Environment Park to take in Black Bear Crossing, north of the Tsuu T'ina First Nation.

A projection north of Weaselhead takes in most of Lakeview high-income area down to the reservoir's north shore.

East of the reservoir are Eagle Ridge, closely united with adjacent Kelvin Grove and Chinook Park on the east boundary Elbow Drive. Then, on the southeast shore, Bayview and Pump Park – all of them wealthy.

From there down to Fish Creek Provincial Park: Oakridge and Palliser; just south, Cedarbrae and Braeside then Woodbine amd Woodlands next to a golf club, then the creek area.

Housing is a third higher than average with high incomes and low-income below average.

There are lots of parks and the Glenmore Landing area for small boats. The retail trade and the professions lead in jobs.

The Chinook Park community from Calgary-Acadia and Kelvin Grove from Calgary-Elbow are in Calgary-Glenmore reunited with Eagle Ridge. They have the same community association.

35,971 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Whitney Issik, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 71.6%

ELECTION HISTORY

An early riding, held by Liberal Bill Dickie from 1967-1971. He then ran and won as a Tory 1971-1975. The PCs continued to hold Glenmore: 1975-1986, Hugh Planche; 1986-1997, Dianne Mirosh; 1997-2009, Ron Stevens, who was Deputy-Premier after serving as attorney-general among other top posts.

When Stevens quit in May 2009 he was appointed as a judge.

Paul Hinman of the Wildrose Party won a September 2009 by-election, but lost in 2012 to PC Linda Johnson. She lost in 2015 to NDPer Anam Kazim.

On election night it was a tie, but a recount gave Kazim the riding by six votes. Kazim lost the nomination in 2019.

The NDP’s new standard-bearer was Jordan Stein, who lost by a substantial margin to Whitney Issik of the UCP.