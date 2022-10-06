Calgary going green in a big way with new solar power installations

Work is well underway at at one of two massive solar projects in southeast Calgary, which will make up one of the largest solar arrays in Western Canada once completed. Work is well underway at at one of two massive solar projects in southeast Calgary, which will make up one of the largest solar arrays in Western Canada once completed.

