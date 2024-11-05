Calgary golf courses open this weekend amid warm November weather

You may have put your clubs in storage for the winter, but you have a chance to pull them out and hit the links this weekend, if the weather co-operates.

With temperatures set to climb to the double digits, two City of Calgary-owned golf courses are booking tee times.

Both Maple Ridge and Shaganappi Point golf courses will open on Thursday, Nov. 7, Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, weather permitting.

The daytime high in Calgary is forecast to hit 15 C Thursday and Friday, and 14 C on Saturday.

Maple Ridge will operate on an 18-hole crossover for $30, and Shaganappi will use two separate nine-hole options for $20.

Online booking began Tuesday for Thursday tee times, while tee times for Friday and Saturday will be released at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Booking is available through the city's website.

The City of Calgary owns three other golf courses, including Confederation Park, Lakeview and McCall Lake.