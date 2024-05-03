Calgary halal stores closed by AHS can now reopen

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says all of the uninspected halal meat found at several Calgary businesses has been destroyed and the affected facilities are cleared to open.

In mid-April, AHS issued closure orders for the following eight businesses after uninspected meat products were found at each of the locations:

In mid-April, AHS issued closure orders for the following stores after uninspected meat products were found at each of the locations:

Alta Halal Meat - 6426 36 St. N.E., Units 150 and 155;

Bismillah Meat and Grocery - 4250 109 Ave. N.E., Unit 4110;

Madina Halal Meat and Grocery - 4656 Westwinds Dr. N.E. Unit 510;

Maher Fresh Halal Meat - 3517 17 Ave. S.E., Unit 101;

Mediterranean Halal Meats and Deli - A3917, 17 Ave. S.E.;

Mustafa Madani Halal Meat and Grocery – 7 Westwinds Cr. N.E., Unit 109;

Shawdesi Bazaar – 55 Westwinds Cr. N.E., Unit 131; and

Shawdesi Foods and Catering - 55 Westwinds Cr. N.E., Unit 127.

On Friday, AHS announced it had rescinded closure orders for seven of the eight.

Four food businesses reopened on May 1 and three are expected to reopen on Friday.

The closure order for the eighth and final store, Maher Fresh Halal Meat, remains in place, but AHS said it should be able to reopen sometime in the next few days.

"As directed by (Environmental Public Health), all uninspected meat has been destroyed and the facilities have been cleaned under scrutiny of an AHS public health inspector," AHS wrote in a news release Friday.

"The operators were also required to sign an agreement that going forward they will only acquire and provide food from an approved source. These were all required actions before the closure orders could be rescinded."

No illnesses have been connected to the uninspected meat, AHS says, but officials are now reaching out to the public, particularly those who may have shopped at any of the above locations.

"Anyone who purchased meat or products containing meat from the Calgary-based businesses below before April 23, is instructed to dispose of these products immediately and watch for symptoms of gastro-intestinal bacterial infection. This includes leftovers brought home from any meals eaten at any of these businesses," AHS said.

Health officials are also advising the public to look out for any symptoms of food-borne illness, which could include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

"Some foodborne illness can cause a high fever and blood in your stool. Most of the time, foodborne illnesses are mild and go away after a few days."

An investigation into the origin of the uninspected halal meat is ongoing.