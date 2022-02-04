Calgary health centre taking extra security measures amid planned weekend protests

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) says extra security measures are being taken at a health centre in Calgary’s Beltline to protect patients and workers from those protesting pandemic health restrictions.

AUPE, which represents 55,000 workers in Alberta's health care sector, says front-line workers, patients and people living near the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre have been subjected to protests for weeks.

"Things got worse after the truck convoy hit the news, leading to bad and sometimes dangerous behaviour at the centre," AUPE vice president Bobby-Joe Borodey said in a news release.

A larger protest is being planned for this weekend, something that Borodey says worries workers.

“Protesters have blocked the ambulance bay, they have harassed workers and patients as they come to and from the centre, they’ve banged on the windows of the facility to upset people inside and they have blocked roads around the centre. One worker had to sit in her car for an hour after finishing her shift because of the traffic congestion,” Borodey said.

“Our members say they are scared when walking into the centre to start work, when walking to their cars parked outside after their shifts, or to catch buses and transit home.

“This is no way to treat patients in need of care or to treat front-line workers. Albertans have been calling health-care workers heroes for two years, but these protesters think it’s OK to bully and harass them.”

AUPE says it has been working with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and other union partners to increase security measures for the weekend, and that there will be extra staff on hand from AHS’s protective services who can walk health care workers into the facility.

“Our members may be scared, but they are also determined and they are dedicated to caring for Albertans in need. They will not let ignorant bullies stop them from doing their jobs,” Borodey said.