CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary hiker hospitalized following Friday morning bear attack in Crowsnest area

    Alberta Fish and Wildlife logo Alberta Fish and Wildlife logo
    Share

    A hiker is in hospital in Calgary after being attacked by a bear Friday.

    The incident took place Friday morning in the Allison Creek Road area northwest of Coleman, Alta.

    An RCMP spokesperson confirmed that an SOS was received at 11:19 a.m. giving the coordinates of the Great Divide Trail near Window Mountain Lake. The hiker said he couldn’t self-rescue due to his injuries.

    Search and Rescue worked with Crowsnest Fire Rescue, RCMP officers and officials from Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

    The 45-year-old Calgary man was discovered by an RCMP officer who went in on an ATV to search for him.

    He was removed by a long line rescue and transported to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious condition. He was hiking alone.

    Fish and wildlife officials remain on scene determining the risk level for the public.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Three-way race expected in Montreal byelection

    Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News