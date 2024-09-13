Calgary hiker hospitalized following Friday morning bear attack in Crowsnest area

A hiker is in hospital in Calgary after being attacked by a bear Friday.

The incident took place Friday morning in the Allison Creek Road area northwest of Coleman, Alta.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed that an SOS was received at 11:19 a.m. giving the coordinates of the Great Divide Trail near Window Mountain Lake. The hiker said he couldn’t self-rescue due to his injuries.

Search and Rescue worked with Crowsnest Fire Rescue, RCMP officers and officials from Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

The 45-year-old Calgary man was discovered by an RCMP officer who went in on an ATV to search for him.

He was removed by a long line rescue and transported to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious condition. He was hiking alone.

Fish and wildlife officials remain on scene determining the risk level for the public.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.