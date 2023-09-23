Calgary Hitmen lose 4-1 to Medicine Hat Tigers in home opener

Calgary's Hitmen faltered in their home opener against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday night.

The Hitmen lost 4-1.

Friday's game in Calgary went without a goal until about two minutes into the second period, when Brayden Boehm snuck one through for the Tigers.

Tyler MacKenzie and Shane Smith brought the Tigers to 3-0 before the third period.

A couple of firsts for a couple of Hitmen:

Ben Kindel netted his first WHL goal to put Calgary on the scoreboard in the third period.

And Kindel was assisted by Sawyer Mayes, giving the latter his first WHL point.

MacKenzie would score one more time for Medicine Hat before the game was over.

The Hitmen play the Tigers again Saturday night in Medicine Hat.