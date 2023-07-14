Calgary Hitmen part ways with general manager Jeff Chynoweth

The Calgary Hitmen are without a general manager.

The club and Jeff Chynoweth have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a release issued to media on Friday afternoon.

Chynoweth filled the role for six years.

"Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation would like to thank Jeff for his six years with the Hitmen and wish him success moving forward," Hitmen vice-president and governor Mike Moore said.

In the same release, the club announced director of player personnel Garry Davidson had been promoted.

Davidson is now director of hockey operations.