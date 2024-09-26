Calgary Hitmen pick up future draft selections in exchange for pair of players

CALGARY
    The Calgary Hitmen swapped players for picks with the Regina Pats.

    Thursday, the Hitmen announced they'd sent 19-year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin and 17-year-old forward Connor Bear to the Pats.

    In return for the pair, the Hitmen get a fourth-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2026.

    This weekend, the team kicks off the 2024-25 season.

    Saturday, they'll play in Edmonton, and Sunday, they'll hit the ice at home in Calgary.

