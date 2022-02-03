Calgary Hitmen unveil Every Child Matters game uniform

The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services have unveiled the jerseys the team will wear during this season's Every Child Matters game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The tilt against the Prince Albert Raiders was originally scheduled for Jan. 15 but was moved in early January to take place on March 27.

It's the second year the Hitmen have joined together with Siksika Health Services to host the event.

In a statement on its website, Siksika Health Services says it's more than a game, it's a ceremony conducted through sport that is dedicated to empowering Indigenous youth.

The orange jersey was created in collaboration between two local Indigenous artists: Richard Running Rabbit and Jacob Alexis.

The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services unveil the jerseys for the 2022 Every Child Matters game. (Siksika Health Services)“It’s totally different working with a First Nations graphic artist because you don’t have to explain the concept,” Running Rabbit said in a statement on the Siksika Health Services website.

Alexis said Running Rabbit came to him with archived material of Blackfoot quillwork as a reference piece.

“I researched old tipi art in the style of the area,” he said.

Alexis grew up in the Treaty 7 area and said he was a fan of Hitmen winger Brent Dodginghorse.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be a part of this kind of stuff. I’m thankful to the Siksika community for allowing me to be a part of this.”

The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services unveil the jerseys for the 2022 Every Child Matters game. (Siksika Health Services)Running Rabbit also expressed his excitement over the jersey.

“I think when the Hitmen wear this jersey, they’ll really make an impact,” he said.

Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services say they hope the partnership can help address stereotypes and racism by advancing inclusion through the promotion of indigenous culture, language and history, and promoting healthy lifestyles for youth by highlighting the benefits of participation in sport and physical literacy.