Calgary hockey community mourning loss of former Flames equipment manager

    Gus Thorson, a former Flames equipment manager and prominent member of the Calgary hockey community, died on Oct. 26, 2024. (Source: Calgary Flames)
    Gus Thorson, a former Flames equipment manager and prominent member of the Calgary hockey community, has died.

    Thorson was the Flames equipment manager from 1999-2010. He has also worked for Team Canada and worked at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

    After working with the Flames, Thorson opened Breakaway Sports at WinSport, where he sharpened skates and repaired equipment for hundreds of hockey players over the years.

    Thorson’s wife, Fran, posted on social media over the weekend saying he passed away.

    The Flames shared a message about Thorson on Monday, offering their condolences to his family.

    “Over the course of 11 seasons with the Flames, Gus was beloved by the players and his coworkers. His profession is the most demanding in professional hockey and Gus performed it with an unmatched work ethic and passion,” the Flames said.

    “While most will remember Gus for his time in hockey with the Flames, Hockey Canada, and WinSport, we will cherish our memories of a kind, compassionate, family man and friend.”

    The Flames said Thorson died suddenly in his home in Calgary on Saturday.

