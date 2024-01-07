Calgary hockey parent creates app for timekeeping
Frustrated over the hassle of operating the time clock for his children’s games, Dallas West created the Blitz Sports app.
“It was really born of people's frustrations, including my own,” West said. “I thought, hey, I could probably solve this problem.”
West's 14-year-old daughter plays ringette, while his 11-year-old son plays hockey.
“Being in the middle of the game, trying to delete a penalty, pushing buttons on the old console, not knowing how to do it and you're burning ice time,” said West.
The app connects a Bluetooth device to the scorekeeper box. Then, through the app, people have full access to the scoreboard being able to control the time, shots on net and penalties.
“Nobody likes being in a stressful situation, I just thought I'd make it easy. Now within the app, if you want to delete a penalty, you just push the trashcan. That's it,” he said.
Dozens of parents have began using the free app while all three ice sheets at the Flames Community Arenas currently are enabled with the technology.
“I'm really excited to have more people try. So get out there and try it and if you have feedback on how we can make it better, I'd love to hear it.”
The hardware and software would also work on scoreboards in schools for sports such as basketball and volleyball. For those looking to have this set up at a rink contact https://blitzsports.com/.
The app is free while the controller runs a one-time cost of $1,800.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
Honda considering $18.4B electric vehicle and battery plant in Canada: media report
A Japanese news outlet is reporting that Honda Motor Co. Ltd. could invest upwards of $18.4 billion in an electric vehicle plant in Canada.
Calgary transforms old offices to apartments; experts say other cities should follow
No community anywhere would willingly choose to have a nearly 30 per cent office vacancy rate in its downtown core.
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
Elephant populations are stable, but more connected protected areas are needed for long-term sustainability: study
The number of African savannah elephants is no longer dwindling on the continent, but in order to achieve long-term stability it’s important to establish more connected protected areas, according to a new study.
Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners as more maintenance may be needed
Alaska Airlines again grounded all of its Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners on Sunday after federal officials indicated further maintenance might be required to assure that another inflight blowout like the one that damaged one of its planes doesn't happen again.
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
The most iconic 1999 style moments turning 25 this year
In 1999 fears were rising about the end of the world — but if civilization had actually melted down thanks to an end-of-millennium technological apocalypse, at least we would have gone out in style.
Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short among Canadians up for Golden Globe Awards
Several Canadians are vying for Golden Globe awards tonight, including indie filmmaker Celine Song and blockbuster star Ryan Gosling.
Edmonton
-
Hyman hat trick lifts surging Oilers past Senators 3-1
Zach Hyman is well on pace for another career year with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Local business commissions artwork celebrating Albertans' 'journey of struggle'
A Sherwood Park business has added some supersized artwork to show its appreciation for others.
-
Calgarian Michael Playfair takes home Emmy for The Last of Us
The Last of Us was the big winner Saturday night at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home 8 of them, including one for Calgarian Michael Playfair.
Vancouver
-
Snow, rain and wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
After a milder-than-normal start to the season, parts of B.C. will get a blast of winter this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Missing helicopter found crashed in B.C. Interior, pilot dead: RCMP
A helicopter that was reported missing in B.C.’s Interior has been found crashed in Glacier National Park, Mounties confirmed Sunday.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in 3rd shooting in 3 days in Coquitlam
A third shooting in as many days left a man with life-threatening injuries in Coquitlam Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Moncton hockey community holds moment of silence for five-year-old who died Tuesday
Before the puck dropped at a Saturday morning hockey game in Moncton, people held a moment of silence for Tate Hughes, a five-year-old who died suddenly on Tuesday.
-
Parts of N.S. expecting to see up to 30cm of snow
Halifax is expecting to see between 5 to 15 centimeters of snow. However, Western Nova Scotia is expecting to withstand the worst of the weather system, with some areas expecting up to 30 centimeters.
-
Sydney, N.S., Highland Arts Theatre marks ten-year anniversary
The Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., is celebrating the ten-year anniversary since it was converted from a church.
Vancouver Island
-
Snow, rain and wind on the way to B.C.'s South Coast, Vancouver Island: Environment Canada
After a milder-than-normal start to the season, parts of B.C. will get a blast of winter this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.
-
U.S. officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout
U.S. officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Toronto
-
Investigation continues into Thornhill fire that left 2 dead
Officials continue to investigate a basement house fire that left two people dead in Thornhill Saturday evening, saying that it is unclear if the building’s smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident.
-
Police believe man found dead in North York apartment was murdered
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating what they say is the city’s third homicide of the year.
-
TTC is making changes to several bus routes. Here's what you need to know
Some changes are hitting the TTC’s tracks this weekend as the transit network is increasing service across a number of bus routes and restoring other lines. Here's what to expect starting Sunday.
Montreal
-
Travel advisory issued after snowfall blankets Montreal roads
Montreal received a little more snow than expected overnight, making for slippery roads Sunday morning.
-
Agreement in principle will be submitted to the 420,000 members of the Common Front
The 420,000 workers who are part of the Common Front in the public sector will be asked to vote on an agreement in principle in the coming weeks.
-
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow on the way after 12 cm this weekend
A blanket of snow covered Ottawa on Sunday, and more is on the way as the city experiences its first big snowfall of 2024.
-
Fresh snowfall drawing people out for winter activities
The first significant snowfall of 2024 brought winter fans in Ottawa out to play on Sunday.
-
OPP respond to collisions amid poor weather on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was seriously hurt Sunday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont., but the crash caused some brief delays.
Kitchener
-
Three pedestrians hit in two separate collisions
Police responded to two separate collisions Saturday involving three pedestrians, including a 5-year-old.
-
Guelph telescope initiative aims to get amateurs involved in astronomy
A new Guelph initiative is building 3-D printed telescopes for aspiring astronomers of all ages to enjoy.
-
Kitchener crash sends two to hospital
Police are looking for more information after a Kitchener crash sent two people to hospital Saturday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Parents weigh in on giving consent for children changing names or pronouns at school
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Dakota Dunes Powwow welcomes First Nations communities for New Year celebrations
Dancers, drummers, and spectators from First Nations communities across the province gathered to celebrate the New Year at the Dakota Dunes Powwow, marking its return for the first time since 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Ottawa residents face multiple drug, weapon charges in northern Ont.
Two 23-year-olds from Ottawa are facing a variety of charges – including drug trafficking and weapon offences – following incidents last week in the Town of Echo Bay, Ont.
-
Extreme cold alert issued in Sudbury
Organizations in Greater Sudbury that deal with people experiencing homelessness are issuing an extreme cold alert Sunday.
-
Big expectations for Sudbury in 2024 as far as film is concerned
Hollywood strikes have been solved and industry experts say it’s full-steam ahead for Sudbury and northern Ontario filming in 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.
-
'Learn to Winter' free programming now on at The Forks
Winnipeg's favourite meeting place is declaring winter officially here and offering special free activities to celebrate its snow and ice-covered spaces.
-
Oscar-nominated documentarian to speak at Film Training Manitoba's masterclass series
Film Training Manitoba (FTM) has announced the distinguished speaker for its upcoming Manitoba Film Master Series.
Regina
-
Parents weigh in on giving consent for children changing names or pronouns at school
A legal challenge to Saskatchewan's new law requiring parental consent if children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school is back in court this week. New Brunswick enacted a similar measure last year, and other provinces are looking at doing the same.
-
'No final decisions have been made' by province on whether to remit carbon tax for January
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Artist shares skills with others in unique workshop
A unique art workshop was held on Saturday for Regina residents to learn how to customize sneakers.