Calgary hookah lounge closed due to cockroaches, mouse droppings and missing toilet seat

A southeast hookah lounge, located just off International Avenue, has been closed by health inspectors after a number of violations were discovered including cockroach and mice infestations.

Alberta Health Services ordered the closure of the Portico Hookah Lounge, in the1800 block of 35th Street S.E., in late February due to a numerous health and safety concerns.

According to AHS, the violations included:

Live cockroaches of all stages of development in a non-functioning dishwasher;

Mouse droppings throughout the serving area;

No toilet seat in the women's washroom; and,

A buildup of dirt of and grime throughout the business.

The owner of the lounge was ordered to hire a professional pest control operator to inspect and treat the facility until the infestations were deemed to be under control. AHS says the infestation would take, at minimum, two treatments spaced a week apart.

The lounge must also undergo an immense cleaning and several repairs to the washrooms and kitchen must be completed before customers may return.

Portico Hookah Lounge will remain closed until an AHS executive officer deems that it's safe to reopen.

CTV News has attempted to reach out to the owner of Portico Hookah Lounge but, as of Wednesday morning, has yet to receive a response.