Calgary hookah lounge closed due to cockroaches, mouse droppings and missing toilet seat

Portico Lounge in southeast Calgary will remain shuttered until its owner addresses cockroach and mice infestations, and make repairs throughout the business. (Image: Google Maps) Portico Lounge in southeast Calgary will remain shuttered until its owner addresses cockroach and mice infestations, and make repairs throughout the business. (Image: Google Maps)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.

Attacks hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say

A Russian attack severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukraine said Wednesday, and citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina