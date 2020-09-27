CALGARY -- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary has at least 136 staff in isolation after 18 health-care staff and 20 patients tested positive for the disease.

Four people have died since the outbreak was first discovered earlier this month. Three units, including cardiac unit 82 and general medicine units 36 and 62, are under watch status.

"I wouldn’t say staff are constantly on edge, I would say that people are definitely more vigilant now," said Dr. Rachel Grimminck with the hospital’s medical staff association.

"(There is) certainly worry about contracting the infection ourselves, but also bringing that home to our families."

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says the province is investigating the cause of the outbreak, including reports of a visitor not wearing a mask inside the hospital and staff members working while possibly being symptomatic.

"We don’t want to be in a place where we need to look at restricting visitation again," said Grimminck.

If a unit has an outbreak watch, health officials monitor that area for any potential COVID-19 cases.

Alberta Health Services is expected to provide an update on Sunday in relation to the outbreak.

This is a developing story and we will provide further updates when they are available…