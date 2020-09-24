CALGARY -- Health officials say three people have died and dozens are ill as a result of an outbreak of COVID-19 at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) shared an update on the situation Thursday, stating 17 patients at the hospital are sick with COVID-19. A dozen healthcare workers have also contracted the illness.

Officials say 119 other staff members are in self-isolation.

In the meantime, work is being done to figure out how the units became infected and sanitization procedures have been improved.

"Enhanced screening measures among patients and unit healthcare workers have been implemented, and the hospital has increased infection prevention and control measures on the units to further ensure the continued safety of all patients and healthcare workers. Healthcare workers and patients on affected units continue to be tested twice daily," AHS said in a release.

AHS declared outbreaks in the cardiac care unit and general medicine unit of the Foothills Medical Centre on Monday.

It insists that patients coming to the hospital are not under any "increased risk" of contracting the illness, but it warns that visitors, except for those in end-of-life situations, should stay away from the facility for now.