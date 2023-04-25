Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon

The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.

The announcement will be made at 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article at that time.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be joined by Premier Danielle Smith, event centre committee chair Coun. Sonya Sharp, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) president John Bean and Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Crowley.

Initial discussions about building a new event centre between the city and CSEC ended in late 2021.

Calgary city council then directed city administration to continue working on the project.

In March 2022, the City of Calgary appointed an event centre committee, comprised of three councillors and leaders from Calgary Economic Development and Calgary Chamber of Commerce, to explore the idea.

In a noon scrum in front of city hall, Sharp was asked about the announcement and responded "stay tuned."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…