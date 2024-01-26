Calgary hot chocolate festival returns in Feb with more than 100 participants

More than 100 different specialty hot chocolates will be sold throughout Calgary next month as part of a charitable competition dubbed YYC Hot Chocolate Fest.

The annual event sees cafés and restaurants sell innovative hot chocolates, some boozy and some not, for all of February, with a portion of the sales donated to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

There are even dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan hot chocolates available.

Officials say 2023 marked the most successful year yet, with more than 70,000 hot chocolates sold and some $100,000 raised for the charity.

After the event wraps up at the end of February, awards will be handed out for the city's best hot chocolates.

Last year, the winners were:

Master Chocolat, which was the top-rated hot chocolate;

Hexagon Café, which had the best-selling hot chocolate, and

Amato Gelato, which had the top-rated spirited hot chocolate.

This year, participating vendors include:

1600 World Bier Haus

722 World Bier Haus

8 Cakes

Abbey's Creations

AGGÜDO

Alforno Bakery

Amato Gelato

Analog Coffee

Apprentice Café

Approach Cafe and Bar

Aroma Cafe Bar

Barrow Coffee Roasters

Bell's Cafe

Bike and Brew

Black Sheep

Bono Coffee

Boogie's Burgers

Bragg Creek Bakery & Cafe

Brekkie

Bridge15

Bubblemania Cafe

Cacao 70

Cafe Jindo

Caffe Beano

Calgary Climbing Centre

Calgary Heritage Roasting Co.

Canela Vegan Bakery & Cafe

Canyon Meadows Cinemas

Chocolate Lab

Choklat

Cococo

Coffea Café

Community Natural Foods

Congress Coffee

Cornerstone Music Cafe

Cravings Bistro

D6 Tabletop Café

Deane House

Deville Coffee

District48

Edelweiss Village

Element Café

Euphoria Café

Flower & Wolf

Fonda Fora

For Goodness Bake

Free House

Fringe Coffee

Good Bread

Good News Coffee

Good Trade Coffee Company

Gringo Street

Heritage Park Historical Village

Hermana Chocolate

Hexagon Café

Hey Sugar

Hutch Café

Kaffeeklatsch

Kitamba Java Café

La Creperie the Bakery

Ladybug Bakery and Cafe

Lazy Loaf and Kettle

LIC's Ice Cream Shop

Light Cellar

Little Chief Restaurant

Loophole Coffee Bar

Love at First Scoop

Made by AKB Bakeshop & Cafe

Master Chocolat

Maven

Milpa

Mollie's Pet Market and Cafe

Monogram Coffee

Mr Sun Tea

Neighbour Coffee

Odyssey Coffeehouse

Ollia Macarons & Tea

Oolong Tea House

Our Daily Brett Market & Cafe

Pablo Cheese Tart Calgary

Paradigm Spark

Patisserie du Soleil

Peanuts Public House

Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roasters

Pie Junkie

Pixie's Candy Parlour

Platform Cafe

Pocket Coffee

Primary Colours

Prologue Cafe | Cocktail

PZA Parlour

RE:GRUB

Regal Cat Café

River Cafe

Rosso

Sammie Cafe

Seasons of Bowness

Sharetea Bowness/Montgomery

Shoe & Canoe Public House

Sips Avenida and Sips at the Market

Snowcapz Cafe

Snowy Village Dessert Café

Stable Tenth Avenue Café

Stoneyslope Brewing Company

Sucre

T2722 Luxury Barista Experience

Telus Spark

The Bullet Coffee House

The Cheesecake Café

The Coup

The Pharm Drugstore

Thomsons Kitchen & Bar

Tiger Sugar

Tops Pizza South

Velvet Cafe

Vendome Cafe

Yann Haute Patisserie Ltd.

For more information on the type of hot chocolate each location is selling, you can visit the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest website.