Calgary Indian community celebrates Diwali with food, music, dancing and ‘vibes’ at the Genesis Centre

More than 700 people danced, ate, and sang to celebrate Diwali Saturday night at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.

It was the annual “Festival of Light” sponsored by the India Society of Calgary..

“It’s all about inner peace, prosperity, it is about truth over evil,” said Akshay Gulati, an advisor with organization. “We are getting together and we are celebrating that.”

According to the society, “Diwali is one of the most significant and joyous festivals in India, celebrated with grandeur across the globe.”

The event included cultural performances, Indian cuisine, interactive activities and a ceremonial lighting of Diyas (oil lamps) which symbolize hope, prosperity and the victory of good over evil.

“It’s important to celebrate each day and each moment, but Diwali is a very big festival for us,” said Gulati.

“We all get together and it’s all about combining all those positive vibes together to make a bigger positive environment – and all about those vibes.”

Diwali festivities Saturday at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.