Calgary International Airport preparing for holiday influx

With the holiday season here, the Calgary International Airport is gearing up for its busiest time of year.

The Calgary Airport Authority says the holiday push starts on Dec. 16 and runs until Jan. 3, with the busiest days forecasted to be Dec. 22, 23 and 27.

During that time, upwards of 50,000 guests are expected to use the terminals each day, for a total of 1.3 million people making their way through the airport throughout the season.

The Calgary Airport Authority is asking travellers to plan ahead and be prepared before flying to save time and make their experience more enjoyable.

It’s asking travellers to arrive early — two hours prior for domestic flights and three hours early for international.

In an effort to reduce wait times, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is also reminding airport guests to 'pack savvy' this holiday season.

CATSA says seasonal items that should be packed in check-in bags rather than carry-on include bath salts and items that contain over 100 millilitres of liquid including snow globes and bottles of holiday cheer.

It’s also asking travellers to hold off on the wrapping paper until after security, noting gifts shouldn’t be wrapped in checked bags or carry-on.

CATSA, Calgary Airport Authority and WestJet will be speaking about their preparations and offering more travel tips later Wednesday morning.