Calgary International Film Festival to get $90K in support from province

The Calgary International Film Festival starts Thursday, but excitement was whipping up Wednesday night.

The province is putting up $90,000 to support CIFF this year and next.

This marks the 25th year of the festival.

Film fans were already gathering Wednesday night for a special screening of the documentary The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.

CIFF's opening gala is Thursday at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, with The Thicket starring Peter Dinklage.

It was filmed in and around Calgary.

The province says its program announced this year has included 62 projects approved through the project/script development grant and 24 through the post-production, visual effects and digital animation grant.

The impact goes beyond local filmmakers.

"Half of Alberta-made productions have filmed or plan to film in small cities, towns or rural locations extending outside of Calgary or Edmonton, extending the positive economic impact across the province," said Tanya Fir, the minister of arts, culture and status of women.

The festival runs from Sept. 19 to 29 at several locations throughout the city.