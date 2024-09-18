CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary International Film Festival to get $90K in support from province

    Share

    The Calgary International Film Festival starts Thursday, but excitement was whipping up Wednesday night.

    The province is putting up $90,000 to support CIFF this year and next.

    This marks the 25th year of the festival.

    Film fans were already gathering Wednesday night for a special screening of the documentary The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.

    CIFF's opening gala is Thursday at the Jack Singer Concert Hall, with The Thicket starring Peter Dinklage.

    It was filmed in and around Calgary.

    The province says its program announced this year has included 62 projects approved through the project/script development grant and 24 through the post-production, visual effects and digital animation grant.

    The impact goes beyond local filmmakers.

    "Half of Alberta-made productions have filmed or plan to film in small cities, towns or rural locations extending outside of Calgary or Edmonton, extending the positive economic impact across the province," said Tanya Fir, the minister of arts, culture and status of women.

    The festival runs from Sept. 19 to 29 at several locations throughout the city.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News