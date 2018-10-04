The City of Calgary has been named one of the three candidate cities for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games by the International Olympic Committee on Thursday.

The group made the announcement during a news conference in Argentina.

Calgary will join Stockholm, Sweden and Milan-Cortina, Italy as the remaining candidate cities for the event.

The IOC also dropped Ezurum, Turkey from the candidature list and a fifth city, Sapporo, Japan, dropped its bid earlier this year.

Calgarians will vote on whether to bid on the Games on November 13.