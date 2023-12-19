Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA

A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.

Kamalpreet Singh, 28, was arrested on Nov. 19 after Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered the drugs inside a commercial truck trailer at the Coutts border crossing.

Following an investigation that included members of the RCMP and Calgary Police Service, Singh was charged with importation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and smuggling.

"Working together, we have prevented another large quantity of illicit drugs from reaching our city and communities across Alberta, which, in turn, has prevented criminal activity associated with the drug trade," said Supt. Cory Dayley with the CPS criminal operations and intelligence division.

(Supplied)

Singh is expected to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on Jan. 2, 2024.