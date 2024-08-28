Calgary man charged in relation to 2022 fatal Falconridge shooting

A Calgary man has been charged in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett.

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 10:50 a.m., police responded to calls of shots fired on the 100 block of Falsby Way N.E., where they discovered one person dead.

An investigation that included interviewing witnesses and viewing CCTV footage led to the arrest of a suspect.

On Tuesday, Michael Douglass Keepness, 37, was charged with a single count of first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 4.

“Bringing closure to grieving families is something we strive to do in every case, and we know not every family gets answers,” said Calgary police Staff Sgt. Mark Rahn, in a media release. “Our team of dedicated investigators, spanning multiple areas across the Service, worked diligently over the last two years to gather the necessary evidence that has led us to the person who is responsible, so that he can be held accountable for his actions.”

A CPS unit blocks access to Falsby Way N.E. following Monday morning's shooting in Falconridge.

Anyone with information that would help Calgary police address gun violence is asked to contact 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.