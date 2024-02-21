Calgary man charged in Southland Leisure Centre indecent exposure incidents

Calgary police have charged a man after he allegedly exposed himself on two occasions to a youth at the Southland Leisure Centre.

Police say the first instance happened at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at which time a man exposed himself and "made comments in a sexual nature" to a 13-year-old boy in the men's change room.

A month later, on Jan. 28, police allege the same man exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy in both the shower and locker areas of the men's change room around 2:10 p.m.

On Wednesday, police announced Joshua Ronald Beckie, 33, had been charged with two counts of indecent exposure to persons under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 14.

“I commend the victims in these cases for coming forward to report to police what happened to them as indecent exposure incidents often go unreported," said Insp. Leah Barber in a news release.

“A child should never have to endure the impact of experiencing such an appalling act."

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.