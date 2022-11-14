Calgary man charged with murder, robbery in 2 shootings within 24 hours

A young Calgary man is facing charges in connection to two separate shootings over the weekend that left one man critically injured and another dead.

The shootings happened in the communities of Falconridge and Castleridge in the city's northeast.

Police say the accused was taken into custody on Sunday.

Taylor Roan, 25, of Calgary, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting in Falconridge, and attempted murder and robbery with a firearm in relation to the Castleridge shooting.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

CASTLERIDGE SHOOTING: VICTIM WAS A STRANGER

The first of the incidents happened in Castleridge on Nov. 11.

Police say they were called to the 0-100 block of Castleridge Close N.E. at 7 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Investigators believe the suspect confronted a stranger at his home, shot him and left in the man's vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

At a Monday news conference, Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said investigators believe the motive behind the shooting was robbery.

Gregson said the victim was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Somebody was going to their vehicle in the morning to head to work and our offender took that as an opportunity to get a vehicle and that's where that shooting occurred."

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition, Gregson said.

FALCONRIDGE SHOOTING: VICTIM IDENTIFIED

The second shooting happened in Falconridge at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Investigators responded to the 0-100 block of Falconridge Place N.E. for reports of gunfire.

The victim, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted on Monday identified the victim as 41-year-old Nathan Ward of Calgary.

His death marks Calgary's 24th homicide of the year.

Investigators believe Ward was known to Roan, but are continuing to investigate their connection.

SHOOTINGS WERE CONNECTED, POLICE SAY

On Monday, police confirmed that after looking into connections between the two shootings, they determined they were related.

"Early in our investigation we noted similarities between these two cases," said Gregson.

"When we had two shootings in two days that we thought were linked, that was a huge concern for us, that was a big priority."

Gregson noted both the times of the incidents and evidence recovered from the scenes led them to their conclusion that they were related.

"We are very relieved we were able to take (Roan) into custody fairly quickly," Gregson said, adding that he is known to the police.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.