Calgary man charged with terrorism wants case dropped because of long delay

    The lawyer for a Calgary man facing terrorism charges wants the case dropped because of a long delay getting to trial.

    Jamal Borhot, 34, is charged with three counts of participation in terrorist group activity.

    He's accused of going to Syria in 2013 and 2014 to commit terrorist acts with the Islamic State.

    He was charged in 2020 and his trial is set to begin later this month.

    Court documents have been filed arguing that the timeline exceeds limits set by the Supreme Court.

    A judge is scheduled to hear those arguments on April 15.

    A co-accused, Jamal's cousin, Hussein Borhot, has pleaded guilty to terrorism and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

