Calgary man dead after falling through ice on Bow River near Mînî Thnî

A man in his 60s died after falling through the ice of the Bow River west of Calgary over the weekend.

RCMP told CTV News a 61-year-old Calgary man fell through the ice on the river near Mînî Thnî, formerly known as Morley, and died.

Police believe he was taking photos of the mountains at the time of the incident.

Mînî Thnî is located approximately 62 kilometres west of Calgary.

RCMP ISSUES ICE SAFETY REMINDER

Following multiple incidents over the weekend involving ice, Alberta RCMP issued a reminder about safety on Wednesday.

Police encouraged Albertans to keep an eye on weather conditions and plan ahead before travelling over ice surfaces

Remember to check ice for thickness and stability before walking on it.

You should only skate or walk on ice that is:

15+ centimetres thick for individuals;

20+ centimetres for a group of people; and

25+ centimetres for off-highway vehicles.

Clear blue to black ice is the strongest and likely the deepest, police said. White opaque or snow ice should be avoided, while grey ice indicates the presence of water and is unsafe to stand on.