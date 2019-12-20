The man accused of killing a Calgary careworker in October has been found fit to stand trial.

Following a 30-day psychiatric evaluation, a judge ruled Friday that Brandon Newman will stand trial for the stabbing death of Deborah Onwu.

Newman, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 25 death of Onwu.

Officers were called to a Wood's Homes assisted living residence in the 1800 block of 27th Avenue S.W. about 2:45 a.m. and Onwu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said Newman has a violent history and required two-on-one care for his complex health needs. It said another worker was at the home the night Onwu was killed, but was on a different floor dealing with another client.

Wood’s Homes, which operates mental-health facilities and programs for children and families throughout Alberta, has said it is conducting its own investigation and co-operating with police and the province’s Occupational Health and Safety unit.