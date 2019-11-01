CALGARY – Friends and loved ones of a case worker killed while on duty at an assisted living home gathered at the Calgary Courts Centre Friday, waving signs, singing hymns and praying for "Justice for Debbie."

The members of the group, primarily professional caregivers, donned T-shirts with pictures of Debbie Onwu. They're calling for changes to address safety concerns and provide additional mental-health support for clients.

Organizers hope the movement catches the attention of the government department that oversees support workers.

The 18-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing 47-year-old Onwu, Brandon Newman, appeared in court Friday

The attack occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 25. at a southwest property managed by Wood’s Home, a mental-health support non-profit. According to the union that represents workers at Wood's Homes, Onwu was the only staff member assigned to the teen at the time of the attack.