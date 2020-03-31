CALGARY -- A Calgary man is relieved to have his bag back after it was stolen from an Airbnb where he is self-isolation, but it's still missing some invaluable items he hopes to get back.

Mitch Rawlyk returned from Calgary from New Zealand early Sunday morning.

"This bag had literally everything," said Rawlyk. "I had been living in New Zealand for three years, so books, letters, photos."

The photos date back 12 years and were stored on two hard drives.

Rawlyk said the day his bag was stolen, he arrived at his room at a condo building in Chinatown around 1:00 a.m after a 27-hour journey.

He ordered food that morning from Uber Eats and went downstairs to grab it from the delivery driver.

When he returned to his room, he noticed something wasn’t right.

"I was jet lagged, I didn’t think to lock the door because I was going to be gone for tops, two minutes," said Rawlyk.

"When I got back I realized that my bag was gone."

Police say they reviewed CCTV footage from Sunday but were unable to find anything.

On Monday, Rawlyk saw renters leaving the suite across the hall.

"They came out of the door, I just opened the door and said hey guys, just wondering if you had seen anything suspicious and one of my food items was in their bags," he said.

Police were called, and after tracking down the owner, Rawlyk's bag was found, but with several items missing, including a JBL speaker, Nintendo Switch TV dock, video games, cables and some clothes.

Police say they have identified a "person of interest" and are investigating.