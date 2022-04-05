Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicide

Calgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.

Police were called to an alley in the 300 block of 16th Avenue N.W. atabout 8:30 p.m. on April 1 after offenders reportedly fired multiple rounds into a parked vehicle then fled in a vehicle east on 16th Avenue toward Edmonton Trail N.E.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased a short time later.

It marks the ninth homicide in Calgary so far this year.

Following an autopsy on Tuesday, the victim was identified as Majed Ahmed Zulfiqar, 26, of Calgary.

Anyone with dash cam footage from either eastbound or westbound 16th Avenue N., between 10th Street N.W. and Deerfoot Trail N.E., between 8 and 9 p.m. on April 1, or any other information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.