Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.

Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary on Friday that closed a section of the highway.

The crash was between a semi-truck and a vehicle and happened near the entrance to Cargil Foods, about 10 kilometres north of High River, Alta., at around 7:30 a.m.

A 52-year-old Calgary man, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

EMS say an adult passenger from the vehicle was transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS air ambulance in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the semi-trailer wasn't injured.

The collision closed a section of Highway 2A between 434 Avenue east and Highway 543 east for about six hours.

"It is believed that heavy fog may have been a factor in this collision," RCMP said in a Friday news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased’s and passengers family and friends."