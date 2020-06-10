CALGARY -- A Calgary man was killed Tuesday in a paragliding accident near Elbow Falls in Kananaskis Country, west of the city.

Police were called about a missing paraglider and, with the help of Kananaskis Emergency Services, found a 56-year-old man deceased.

"From the initial stages of the investigation police believe that the victim got stuck in a tree during his descent and then fell some distance," police said in a release.

The man's vehicle was located at the Elbow Falls parking lot and police aren't sure where he took off from.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said people are encouraged to have a friend with them when engaging in risky activities in the backcountry.

"We'd like them to at least have a buddy or somebody nearby so that when things do go astray we can have emergency services there to assist them," he said.

No other information is available at this time.