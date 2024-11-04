Calgary man missing for more than a year

Calgary police are looking for help to locate a 29-year-old man who's been missing since September 2023.

Jaydan was last seen on Sept. 30, 2023, two months after his family reported him missing.

Police say while it is not out of character for him to be without contact with his family, there is concern for his well-being given how much time has passed.

Jaydan is described as 182 centimetres (6') tall, 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may have grown a beard since he was last seen.

"It is believed Jaydan travels throughout B.C. and Alberta, and as part of the investigation we have been working with other law enforcement agencies across both provinces," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: P3 App

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.