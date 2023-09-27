Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2014 death of Colton Crowshoe

A Calgary man accused in the 2014 killing of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday following negotiations between Crown and defence lawyers.

Wiley Su Provost, 29, was committed to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder. He was arrested without incident in July 2022, just a couple of weeks after Crowshoe’s family members and homicide detectives pleaded with the public for answers.

Crowshoe went missing after leaving a house party in the northeast Calgary community of Abbeydale on July 4, 2014.

His body was found three weeks later in a water retention pond near Stoney Trail and 16th Avenue N.E.

His death was determined to be a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

For eight years, the case remained unsolved. Police say Crowshoe and Provost were known to each other and left the house party together.

Authorities believe that at some point, an altercation took place and Crowshoe’s body was dumped into the pond afterward.

Provost’s jury trial in the Court of King’s Bench was originally set to run for three weeks beginning Oct. 30.

He will remain in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing.