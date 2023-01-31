Calgary man searching for group that helped him immigrate to Canada 3 decades ago

Ivo Ceko holds his dog Charlie at his home in Calgary on Jan. 30, 2023. Ceko would like to find the Canadians who helped him get to Canada three decades ago from Bosnia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Ivo Ceko holds his dog Charlie at his home in Calgary on Jan. 30, 2023. Ceko would like to find the Canadians who helped him get to Canada three decades ago from Bosnia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada’s Corruption Perceptions Index score remains the same as last year

Canada's perceived corruption in the public sector has remained the same since last year, according to the latest Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, which ranks Canada tied for 14th out of 180 countries. The country scored 74 out of 100 in 2022, with 100 being the least corrupt and 0 being the most.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina