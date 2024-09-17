Calgary man sentenced to six years in prison for sharing terrorism videos on TikTok

A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was sentenced during a court appearance on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one of four terrorism-related charges.

Hussein admitted that he owned social media accounts that posted ISIS recruitment videos and propaganda.

He also admitted to sharing a bomb-making video online.

The man was arrested in June 2023 after a joint investigation led by the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

Hussein will need to submit DNA results and will be under lifetime ban from owning firearms after he's released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.