CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man sentenced to six years in prison for sharing terrorism videos on TikTok

    A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.

    Zakarya Rida Hussein was sentenced during a court appearance on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one of four terrorism-related charges.

    Hussein admitted that he owned social media accounts that posted ISIS recruitment videos and propaganda.

    He also admitted to sharing a bomb-making video online.

    The man was arrested in June 2023 after a joint investigation led by the RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

    Hussein will need to submit DNA results and will be under lifetime ban from owning firearms after he's released.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    • Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

      A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place. Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m. Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

    • Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

      An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News