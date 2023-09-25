Calgary man shot to death through window of Pineridge home: police

Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in the community of Pineridge over the weekend.

Officers were called to a house in the 2000 block of 65 Street N.E. at noon on Sunday for reports of a man in medical distress.

When they arrived, police found a man dead inside the home.

On Monday, following an autopsy, police said the death had been deemed a homicide and the victim had been identified as 58-year-old Ali Shaiet of Calgary.

"Evidence at the scene suggests the victim was shot through the window of a residence," police said in a news release.

NEIGHBOURS HEARD GUNSHOTS

Ali Nour Aldein, who lives nearby, heard the gunfire.

"Like 5 a.m., we heard some gunshots," Nour Aldein said. "I think it was an automatic gun so it went three time gunshots."

Others who live nearby say they are also shocked.

"I just saw them in the yard and said 'Hi.' I can’t think why anyone who would want to harm them," said Cesar, who lives across the street.

The community is uneasy that a deadly shooting happened in neighbourhood full of young families.

"It’s shocking, scary,” said Jasmeet Bambrah who lives a two doors down.Anyone with information on the death is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Alesia Fieldberg, CTV News