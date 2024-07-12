CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder

    Jessey James Pearson, 37, is shown in a 2024 handout photo from Calgary police. Jessey James Pearson, 37, is shown in a 2024 handout photo from Calgary police.
    Calgary police have released the photo of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

    Police said Friday the warrant for Jessey James Pearson, 37, was issued after he failed to turn himself into the Calgary Remand Centre.

    Pearson is described as 5’11" (180 centimetres) and 181 pounds (82 kilograms) with a medium build, green eyes and light brown hair.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

