CALGARY -- The late Jonathan Stein-Palmiere has been posthumously recognized for his willingness to risk his own life to save a 10-year-old girl from a B.C. lake in 2019.

The 20-year-old apprentice carpenter has been awarded a Carnegie Medal, which honours individuals in North America who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree in an attempt to save the lives of others.

Stein-Palmiere was spending a weekend at Lake Windermere with his girlfriend's family when Peyton, his girlfriend's stepsister, drifted away in the water on an inflatable.

Peyton jumped off the floaty and struggled in the water. Stein-Palmiere, who was not considered a strong swimmer, ran into the lake after hearing the girl's cries for help and attempted to keep her above water.

He managed to thrust her toward shore where other members of the group retrieved her from the lake.

Stein-Palmiere was unable to keep himself afloat. He was pulled from the bottom of the lake by members of the group and they attempted to administer CPR on a paddleboard while returning him to shore.

The 20-year-old was transported by ambulance to hospital but did not survive.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission says the medal it awards is considered to be the highest civilian honour in the United States.