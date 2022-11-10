Calgary man who killed ex-girlfriend and her daughter to serve 22 years in jail

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her 22-month-old daughter in 2019 will spend 22 years behind bars before he is allowed to apply for release.

Robert Leeming, now 37, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Aliyah Sanderson, the daughter of his former girlfriend Jasmine Lovett, earlier this year.

He had already pleaded guilty to murdering Lovett on the first day of his trial, but said he did not intend to kill the toddler – insisting she had fallen down some stairs and was unresponsive when he found her.

During the trial, Leeming said he "snapped" when Lovett accused him of hurting the girl and he attacked her, hitting her with a hammer and then shooting her with a rifle.

Their remains were found buried in a shallow grave in Kananaskis Country in May 2019, weeks after they were reported missing.

Leeming is already facing a life sentence of 25 years because of the killings, but the Crown and defence were at odds over how much time he was expected to serve before he is allowed to apply for parole.

During a sentencing hearing held in September, prosecutors argued he should have a 15 to 20-year parole for Lovett's murder, but it should be maximized because of Aliyah's death.

Balfour Der, Leeming's lawyer, says he should be able to apply for parole after 20 years.

"If we honour the concept that the door to rehabilitation is left open, we leave it to the parole board to make that decision," he told media at the time.

The judge at Leeming's court hearing determined he would serve 22 years in jail before being considered for parole.

At that time, he will be 59.