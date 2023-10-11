Calgary man wins $250K from Big Spin lottery game

The only thing Michael Gerbru is planning to buy with his lottery money is a house.

However, with average house prices in Calgary hovering at $553,000, it might be a bit difficult, but $250,000 is still a good start.

Gerbru is the latest Alberta winner on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's (WCLC) Big Spin wheel this year.

He won his chance to take part in the game with a winning scratch ticket that he purchased from Instant Hemp Convenience Store on 17 Avenue S.E. on Oct. 6.

Gerbru says at first he thought he only won a $10,000 prize, but was overjoyed when he learned he could win even more.

"This feels really good," he said in a release.

He is the fourth Alberta winner in the Big Spin game in 2023.

An Edmonton winner took home $150,000 at the first event of the year while another Edmonton winner got $300,000 at an event in June.

A southern Alberta couple won $225,000 at that same event.