Calgary Marathon causes road and parking lot closures, bus route detours

The marathon is on Sunday, resulting in a number of street and parking lot closures and bus route detours.

The city's website listed the following road closures between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday:

Twelfth Avenue S.E. will be closed between 6 Street S.E. and Macdonald Avenue S.E.

Macdonald Avenue S.E. will be closed between 12 Avenue S.E. and 8 Street S.E.

Eighth Street S.E. will be closed between Macdonald Avenue S.E. and 19 Avenue S.E.

Eighteenth Street S.E. will be closed between 8 Street S.E. and 11 Street S.E.

Eleventh Street S.E. will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 18 Avenue S.E. and 9 Avenue S.E.

Ninth Avenue S.E. will be closed between Macleod Trail S.E. and 8 Street S.E.

Twelfth Street will be closed between 9 Avenue S.E. and 1 Avenue N.E.

First Avenue N.E. will be closed between 12 Street N.E. and 4 Street N.E.

Fourth Street N.E. will be reduced to one lane on east side from 1 Avenue N.E. to Riverfront Avenue N.E.

Memorial Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 10 Street N.W. and the Reconciliation Bridge (4 Street N.E.)

Memorial Drive will be completely closed between 10 Street N.W. and Kensington Road N.W.

Riverfront Avenue will be closed from 1 Street S.W. to 6 Street S.E.

Sixth Street S.E. will be closed from 6 Avenue S.E. to 9 Avenue S.E.

Ninth Avenue S will be reduced to two eastbound lanes from 5 Street S.W. to Macleod Trail S.E.

Fifth Street S.W. will be closed between 9 Avenue S.W. and 11 Avenue S.W.

Eleventh Avenue will be reduced to two westbound lanes from 5 Street S.W. to 14 Street S.W.

Parkdale Boulevard N.W., 3 Avenue N.W., and Bowness Road N.W. will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Kensington Road N.W. and 42 Street N.W.

Nineteenth Avenue N.W. will be closed between 42 Street N.W. and 47 Street N.W.

Forty eighth Street N.W. will be closed between 19 Avenue N.W. and Bowness Road N.W.

Eighteenth Avenue N.W. will be closed between 48 Street N.W. and 50 Street N.W.

Seventeenth Avenue N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and 52 Street N.W.

Bowness Road N.W. will have reduced lanes and flagpeople directing traffic between Bow Crescent N.W. and 67 Street N.W.

Watch for runners on the roadway on 69 St N.W. north of Bowness Road N.W.

REMINDER MARATHON CLOSURES: From 6 am to 3 pm today, there will be several road closures and parking lot closures in support of the Servus Calgary Marathon.

The City Centre parking lot and Platform will also be closed.

There will also be a number of detours of bus routes between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go here.