Calgary Marathon causes road and parking lot closures, bus route detours

The Calgary Marathon will result in road closures and bus route detours Sunday. (Photo: Twitter@CalgaryTransit) The Calgary Marathon will result in road closures and bus route detours Sunday. (Photo: Twitter@CalgaryTransit)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina