Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Officers were called to Rhema Gold Physiotherapy in the 2300 block of 32nd Avenue N.E. on Jan. 28 after the victim reported the assault to staff.

The victim, a client of an independent contractor who worked at the clinic, said the assault happened during a scheduled massage appointment

Genesis Cape, 51, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously though Crime Stoppers.

Victims of a sexual assault can report it to police by calling 403-266-1234, or 911 if they're in immediate danger.

There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada. Reports can be filled even if many years have passed since the incident.